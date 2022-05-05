 
pakistan
Thursday May 05 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into Shahbaz Gill's car accident

Thursday May 05, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/ file
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expresses sympathy with PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.
  • Orders provision of best medical aid to Gill and his associates.
  • Motorway police identifies car that hit Gill's car.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an inquiry into the accident that left PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured as his vehicle turned turtle after being allegedly hit by another car on Thursday.

The former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan sustained minor injuries in the accident on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that all requirements of justice should be ensured during the investigation.

PM Shehbaz expressed sympathy and regret over Gill and his associates' injuries and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical aid to them.

Car that collided with Gill's vehicle identified

Meanwhile, motorway police said that the driver of the car fled after he bumped into Gill's car. They said that the suspect will be traced soon, adding that a team, comprising motorway officials, is investigating the matter.

Related items

Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore, and according to motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle. 

Sources said that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.

'Murder attempt'

Terming the accident a “murder attempt”, Gill said his car was chased and deliberately hit “under a plot.”

“I am standing by [Imran] Khan and will continue to do… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” he wrote on Twitter.

“External conspirators, its local handlers and traitors know that [Imran] Khan and his party members will not remain silent,” he said, adding that they will expose everyone.

