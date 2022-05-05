 
Two women killed by brothers in name of honour

A woman holds banner against honour killing at a protest in Pakistan. — Reuters/ file
  • Police register cases against both murders.
  • Launch search operations to arrest suspects.
  • Brother kills sister for modelling career.

Two women were murdered in the name of honour by their brothers in separate incidents in Punjab.

The first incident took place in Chichawatni, a rural area of the province, where a man killed his sister in the name of honour. Police registered a case and launched probe and search operation to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, another woman was killed by her brother for working as a fashion model in Okara.

According to the police, 22-year-old Sidra's mortal remains have been shifted to the hospital for autopsy, while a case has been registered against the suspect. 

Police said that a search for the suspect is underway.

