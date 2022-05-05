PTI MNA from Karachi's Lyari quits politics

PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad.— National Assembly website/ na.gov.pk

In 2018 polls, Shad had been elected from Lyari's NA-246 constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari .



. Says he took decision due to his ailing health.

Says will not take part in any future elections.

KARACHI: PTI's MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad has decided to part ways with politics, he announced on Thursday.

Shad, who belonged to Lyari's NA-246 constituency in Karachi said that he took the decision because of some health-related issues.

"I will not be able to continue with my political activities because of my ailing health," he announced. "I, therefore, declare my disengagement from political activities."

Shad further said that he would not partake in elections in the future either.

It is pertinent to note that in the 2018 election, Shad had been elected from his constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.