Friday May 06 2022
Paul McCartney supports his friend Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard trial

Friday May 06, 2022

Legendary English singer and musician Paul McCartney appeared to show support for his longtime pal, Johnny Depp amid his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, at his concert this week in Seattle.

The Beatle artist, 79, performed his song, My Valentine, during his concert on the Get Back Tour last week and played the music video for the track, which features Depp, 58.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is engaged in a furious court battle against his former wife, McCartney decided to show his support for his longtime friend.

Jill Vedder, one of the concert-goers in the Seattle show, posted video clips on Instagram and captioned it, “Might be controversial to post this video with J.D Don’t care.”

The American philanthropist, who said she also knows Depp personally, added, “Know him only to be a gentleman .. And while I support women and the ‘me too’ movement I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of innocent & good men. .. @johnnydepp … p.s verbal abuse is not cool either.. watch your tongue.”

In the shared video, McCartney was seen at the piano as he sings My Valentine.

Meanwhile, Depp has filed a lawsuit against Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece she wrote, in which she detailed her experience as a survivor of sexual violence.

