Queen 'natural disappointment' unveiled as Archie turns 3 in US

Queen Elizabeth II is heartbroken as Archie turns a year older away from home.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams notes Meghan and Harry have not brought the kids to see great grandmother ever since they moved to US and suggests the distance is paining the Queen.



He told Express.co.uk: "The Queen would naturally be disappointed that she has not seen Archie since November 2019 and has never seen Lili."



Speaking if the Sussex would return for Queen's Platinum Jubilee in summer, Mr Fitzwilliams said: "Will they bring their children over for the Jubilee celebrations?

"They are unique in our history so it would be extraordinary if they were not part of this.

"Yet the Sussexes did not attend the Thanksgiving Service for Prince Philip whom Harry was so fond of. They are, truly, unpredictable."



Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Harry explained his plans of arranging a meeting between his kids and the Queen.

"So, this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her."

The Duke of Sussex then went on to add of his son's inquisitive nature, sharing that he is asking 'all the questions.'

He said: "Questions of the whys. He's into the why stage. Why this? Why that? Why that?

"And instead of just trying to move it on, I give him the most honest answer I can.

"And then it goes on and on and on until he's satisfied. And then that's it. It's done.

"Otherwise it ends up with - because the world is round and that it is the way life is," said Harry.