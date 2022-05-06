Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello run in at 2022 Met Gala unearthed: source

 
Sources close to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have just broken down the duo’s run-in at the 2022 Met Gala and how it went, in light of their recent breakup.

The revelation has been made by HollywoodLife sources and they claim that the duo “did have a run-in with each other at the Met Gala, but it was anything but dramatic.”

“They were seen talking briefly, and the interaction was friendly and authentic,” the same insider dished.

“Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken, and gotten together, on several different occasions.”

“They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still. They are both adults, and to not acknowledge that the other person was there would have been awkward – not the other way around.”

At the end of the day, “Camila and Shawn will always have a special place in each other’s hearts, and they will continue to remain friends. They were genuinely glad to see one another at the Met Gala.”

Espcially since “They have had so much fun attending past ones, and this was no different.”

For those unversed, this year’s theme for the met was “gilded glamour” and Shawn came in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit that featured a navy blue and burgundy suit jacket pant set.

Whereas Camilla came in with a two-piece Prabal Gurung white lace-up crop top with a floor length skirt. It featured a hanging bouquet at the waist. 

