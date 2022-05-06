Johnny Depp slapped Amber during detox: 'No woman has embarrassed me like that'

Amber Heard is shedding light on the traumatic experience of accompanying ex-husband Johnny Depp in the Bahamas.

The 58-year-old decided to quit drugs after his first fight with Heard. The actress admits that she was kicked and slapped by the Pirates of the Caribbean star, after which she "resolved to leave him".

Heard wrote an email to Depp, telling him about his decision after which "he came to New York to fight for the relationship, to fight for me, to prove he was sober and I believed he was embarrassed and sorry, he said he was, and I believed him."

"I took him back and I got back with him on the condition he would uphold his promise to do the treatment, to do the detox, clean up and never go back."

The couple then went to the Bahamas in August 2014.

She described how the first few days were "peaceful" but then that Depp was "up, down".

She recalled how the ex-husband "burst into anger at me, yelling at me."



Depp would be "shouting and screaming" while trying to upturn a table, but it was screwed to the ground."

Others points she described him as "really calm" and told her "all the time I saved his life, he wouldn't be doing this without me."

At an instant, Depp slapped her again, she recalled.

"I said something to him and he got so angry at me he slapped me across the face, but he did it like crying. It was the weirdest thing, he's crying, saying no woman has embarrassed him like that, no woman has ever made him feel like that."

Heard told the court: "This was over my head, I don't know how to detox someone, I don't know how to help them, I shouldn't have been there."

When asked why did she accompany Depp, Heard responded: "Because he asked me to, I didn't know that was the most phenomenally dumb idea. I don't know why the doctors and nurses didn't tell me not too.

"I had no idea what that was going to look like or be like and it was hell.

"You're on an island, I am trying to take care of him and he was hallucinating and screaming at me for things I said when I hadn't said anything."

Depp denies all allegations that he ever assaulted Amber.