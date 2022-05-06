 
Friday May 06 2022
Dave Chappelle's attacker hit by new charges

Friday May 06, 2022

Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker Isaiah Lee was hit by new charges just before the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office forwarded the matter to city attorney Mike Feuer’s office.

As per details, Feuer took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to post a video to condemn Lee’s action of invading the stage during the Netflix Is A Joke festival on Tuesday.

"What should've been an evening of laughter at the Hollywood Bowl this past Tuesday night was suddenly interrupted when suspect Isaiah Lee allegedly charged onto the stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle," Feuer said.

"The suspect allegedly was carrying a weapon. This alleged attack has got to have consequences, and this afternoon, my office has filed charges alleging battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance," he shared.

"My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case,” Feuer added. 


