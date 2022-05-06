Amber Heard reveals Johnny Depp suspected her of having an affair with Eddie Redmayne

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is making headlines as several explosive statements are coming to the light.

On Thursday, the Aquaman actress took to the stand and testified that her ex-husband Depp once accused her of having affairs with The Danish Girl director Tom Hooper and star Eddie Redmayne.

“We communicated pretty consistently, and it was positive until it started to change,” Heard said of the calls between her and Depp while she was on location in London for the film.



Heard returned to sets of The Danish Girl shortly after marrying the Black Mass actor in 2015. “I got the sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director [Hooper], and then it was with the actor I was filming with.”

She was asked to identify the actor, Heard answered: “Eddie Redmayne.” Heard portrayed Ulla Paulson in the 2015 film, which was nominated for four Oscars.

In her testimony, Heard said that she denied having an affair with either Hooper or Redmayne during that time but said that Depp continued to accuse her about it, eventually calling her hotel room to check she was there.

“One day, right before I was supposed to fly to Australia [where Depp was filming], I think it was the night before I was supposed to leave to go to Australia, he calls my hotel room,” she said.

“I had a sense the phone was ringing. I think I was in the shower at the time, but not much time had passed, and I get a knock on the door and it was someone from the hotel.”

Heard also testified that Depp's hatred for James Franco led to fights between them when she worked with Franco during their relationship.