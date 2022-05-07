 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
Saturday May 07, 2022

Amber Heard has delivered 'performance of her life' with crying testimony: Depp lawyers

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal representatives have given out statements after the actress's tearful sexual assault testimony in court.

While Depp's lawyer dubbed Heard's statement the 'best performance' of her life, Amber Heard rep launched attacks on Depp not being able to look the ex-wife in the eye during Virginia court proceedings.

"As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination," a spokesperson for Depp tells PEOPLE.

"While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made," Depp's spokesperson continues. "His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented."

The statement concludes, "The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.

In response, Amber's lawyers said: "As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor."

"They boast that Mr. Depp's story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct," the spokesperson continues.

"If Mr. Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms. Heard and promised to put the 'monster away for good,' " 

Heard's spokesperson says, adding that one of Heard's "disappointments" is the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's "inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team."

"Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers."

"Mr. Depp's behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage," the spokesperson concludes. "Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim."

