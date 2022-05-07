Watch: BTS’ Suga lavishes praise on PSY

BTS member Suga and singer PSY showered each other with love and praises in a new interview and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



In the latest interview shared by PSY on his YouTube channel, the Daechwita rapper recalled how he always looked up to the singer and was a huge fan. He said that working with PSY felt like being with an ‘old childhood friend’.

On the other hand, the Gangnam Style hitmaker, also lauded BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook saying that he has rooted for them.

In the video, Suga said, "He (PSY) was always someone I was grateful for. With Gangnam Style, he paved the way for K-pop in the US and we were able to follow in his footsteps with ease. I was a huge fan ever since I was little. I grew up listening to his music.”



Meanwhile, PSY said, "I was ranking second on Billboard's Hot 100 for seven weeks straight. Thought I would get to first with my next song. Bit it never came, so I was quite bitter. Wanted someone to reach first place. BTS made my wish come true...In 2017, looking at BTS'success, while I was rooting wholeheartedly for them, I knew they would be simultaneously thrilled and anxious."

He went on to say, he watched Suga's Daechwita which was 'so raw, yet so trendy'.

Speaking about collaborating with Suga, PSY said, "I knew I wanted to work with him, hopefully in the near future if given the chance. So imagine my surprise when I got a text from him."

Suga praised him saying, "PSY was very different from what I had expected. he told me that he wanted to be inspired by the younger generation. So working with him didn't feel like work at all. Working with PSY felt like working with an old childhood friend."