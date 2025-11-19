Here's how Kim, Khloe Kardashian's reunion with Britney Spears happened

Here's who made Kim, Khloe Kardashian's girls night Britney Spears happen

Kim and Khloé Kardashian's reunion with Britney Spears happened after the singer’s manager, Cade Hudson, "set up the reunion" when he "reached out" to the SKIMS founder.

"They’re not that close, but they do have a lot of respect for each other because of their work ethic and their resilience in handling scrutiny," a mole told Us Weekly of the dynamic between Britney and the Kardashians.

The girls’ night at Kim’s home came years after the Kardashian sisters last met the Gimme More hitmaker.

"It wasn’t a sleepover. They cooked and they talked a little about the excitement of finding love again. Britney showed Kim and Khloé’s daughters a few dance moves, which the girls loved," the source revealed.

"They all had fun. They’re friendly, but Britney’s a Southern girl — she’s shy. They all feel comfortable that they can reach out to each other when they want to," the mole added.

This reunion came after Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, released his memoir You Thought You Knew last month. The Princess of Pop criticized him for writing about their married life.

In October, she slammed Federline via an Instagram post, writing, "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys [are] complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [my] own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too."

"From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she added.

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and welcomed sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, before their split.