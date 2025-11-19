Ashley Tisdale finally changes her surname after 11 years of marriage to Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale drops bombshell about her surname

Ashley Tisdale has finally changed her surname 11 years after her marriage to husband Christopher French.

On Monday, November 17, the 40-year-old American actress and singer posted a video on TikTok, revealing that she will now be using her marital surname.

Ashley, who got married to Christopher in September 2014, has also changed her social media handles to Ashley Tisdale French.

Putting her thoughts into words, she said in the video, “I've been Ashley French for so long at home, but I really never changed [it] publicly because everyone knows me as Ashley Tisdale.”

“But I just felt like it was time for people to know me for me and not just a character, or like a celebrity,” the High School Musical star noted.

“For so long, I have shared so much of my life on social media… At this point, you don't know what's real, what's a bot. And everyone has something to say, and it might not be positive … I felt like, in order to protect my peace, I didn't want to keep sharing in that way,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashley and Christopher share two daughters together, Jupiter Iris French, born in March 2021, and Emerson Clover French, born in September 2024.