Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

US rapper Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones have reportedly returned to Miami to surprise the social media star’s mom on her birthday, a few days after the former allegedly snubbed son Psalm who turned three last week.



The Forever singer and his ladylove recently jetted off to Japan while his former wife Kim Kardashian threw a birthday party for son Psalm.

Now, Kanye and Chaney Jones flew back to Miami from Tokyo to surprise her parents for her mother’s birthday.

Chaney took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her mother’s birthday celebrations as she returned to Miami from Japan, where she enjoyed a romantic vacation with Kanye West.

She posted a video in her Insta stories with her parents, saying “Flew back to Miami to surprise my parents for my mom’s birthday” followed by a heart emoji.

In the caption of another clip, Chaney says, “My heart is so full. 18 hours of traveling and this was reaction.”

Last week, Chaney posted a loved-up photo of herself cuddling up to beau Kanye West as they stood together and overlooked the tree-lined Omotesandō street in Tokyo.