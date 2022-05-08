 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?
Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

US rapper Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones have reportedly returned to Miami to surprise the social media star’s mom on her birthday, a few days after the former allegedly snubbed son Psalm who turned three last week.

The Forever singer and his ladylove recently jetted off to Japan while his former wife Kim Kardashian threw a birthday party for son Psalm.

Now, Kanye and Chaney Jones flew back to Miami from Tokyo to surprise her parents for her mother’s birthday.

Chaney took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her mother’s birthday celebrations as she returned to Miami from Japan, where she enjoyed a romantic vacation with Kanye West.

She posted a video in her Insta stories with her parents, saying “Flew back to Miami to surprise my parents for my mom’s birthday” followed by a heart emoji.

Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

In the caption of another clip, Chaney says, “My heart is so full. 18 hours of traveling and this was reaction.”

Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

Last week, Chaney posted a loved-up photo of herself cuddling up to beau Kanye West as they stood together and overlooked the tree-lined Omotesandō street in Tokyo.

More From Entertainment:

Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee

Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee
Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision
Johnny Depp's ex fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts amid defamation trial, 'wishes everybody well'

Johnny Depp's ex fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts amid defamation trial, 'wishes everybody well'
Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time

Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet face-to-face for the first time
Watch: BTS’ Suga lavishes praise on PSY

Watch: BTS’ Suga lavishes praise on PSY
Why Harry and Meghan decided to come to the UK?

Why Harry and Meghan decided to come to the UK?
Country singer Mickey Gilley dies at 86

Country singer Mickey Gilley dies at 86
Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's next visit revealed

Details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's next visit revealed

Kate Middleton uploads first YouTube video in two months

Kate Middleton uploads first YouTube video in two months

Meghan Markle's friend criticises online poll against the Duchess and Harry

Meghan Markle's friend criticises online poll against the Duchess and Harry

Snoop Dogg reacts to Elon Musk's tweet

Snoop Dogg reacts to Elon Musk's tweet

Queen's Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with a 'top-secret project'

Queen's Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with a 'top-secret project'

Latest

view all