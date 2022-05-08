 
David Beckham joins James Corden for ‘spectacular' dinner party: pics

David Beckham left onlookers jaw-dropped with his dashing appearance for a fun-filled evening in Miami.

The football legend, dressed up in a black suit and white shirt, sat beside James Corden at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach event on Saturday.

The Brit-duo was seen donning bright smiles as they spent the night with basketball star LeBron James at the ‘spectacular dinner party’.

Beckham and James were also papped giving each other a big hug and beaming with happiness before they posed for a picture.

 
The organisers shared about the event, “Each evening of the limited engagement will begin with an expertly curated cocktail hour, followed by a seated dinner prepared by Chef Mario Carbone.”

"This spectacular dinner party will feature CARBONE'S classic dishes, served with the sense of theatre and luxury synonymous with the restaurant's dining experience since it opened,” quoted The Sun.

