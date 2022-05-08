Halsey, Olivia Munn, Priyanka Chopra mark first Mother’s Day after embracing motherhood

Many celebrity mums are over the moon to mark their first Mother's Day after embracing motherhood.

During her conversation with E! News, model Hunter McGrady spilt the beans on her plans to mark the occasion.

"I'll spend the day celebrating with my family by spending time with my son and husband, and this year I will have my own mama with me!" she said.

"Truly being around the people I love is all I need for the picture-perfect Mother's Day,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra, Halsey and many other celebrities have embraced motherhood over the past 12 months.

Here are all the divas who will be cherishing motherhood on the special day of mothers.

