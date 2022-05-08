Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial ‘turning into PR battle’, legal expert

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard called out by experts over continued attempts to turn court case into PR battle by “controlling the narrative.”

Defamation expert and Entertainment litigator made this claim during an interview with People magazine.

He addressed the televised defamation trial and admitted that it appears to be “spiralling” into more of a public relations battle.

He was quoted saying, “There's been a lot of dirty laundry aired in public.”

“Clearly Johnny feels like he has very little left to lose and he has no problem publishing to the world at large, frankly, his innermost secrets — and those of Ms Heard.”



