 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial ‘turning into PR battle’, legal expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial ‘turning into PR battle’, legal expert
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial ‘turning into PR battle’, legal expert

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard called out by experts over continued attempts to turn court case into PR battle by “controlling the narrative.”

Defamation expert and Entertainment litigator made this claim during an interview with People magazine.

He addressed the televised defamation trial and admitted that it appears to be “spiralling” into more of a public relations battle.

He was quoted saying, “There's been a lot of dirty laundry aired in public.”

“Clearly Johnny feels like he has very little left to lose and he has no problem publishing to the world at large, frankly, his innermost secrets — and those of Ms Heard.”


More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott sets stage on fire with his first performance since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott sets stage on fire with his first performance since Astroworld tragedy

Amber Heard appears ‘spooked’ as Johnny Depp walks toward her in court: Watch

Amber Heard appears ‘spooked’ as Johnny Depp walks toward her in court: Watch
Amber Heard’s IMDb page name changed to ‘Turd’ amid Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s IMDb page name changed to ‘Turd’ amid Johnny Depp trial
Princess Charlene warms hearts in rare outing with twins after mystery illness

Princess Charlene warms hearts in rare outing with twins after mystery illness
Halsey, Olivia Munn, Priyanka Chopra mark first Mother’s Day after embracing motherhood

Halsey, Olivia Munn, Priyanka Chopra mark first Mother’s Day after embracing motherhood
Meghan Markle growing ‘anxious to prove herself’: report

Meghan Markle growing ‘anxious to prove herself’: report
Simon Cowell's sister-in-law thinks BGT judge can turn into ‘groomzilla’ on his wedding

Simon Cowell's sister-in-law thinks BGT judge can turn into ‘groomzilla’ on his wedding

David Beckham joins James Corden for ‘spectacular' dinner party: pics

David Beckham joins James Corden for ‘spectacular' dinner party: pics
Amber Heard slams ‘incompetent father’ Johnny Depp in testimony

Amber Heard slams ‘incompetent father’ Johnny Depp in testimony
What Johnny Depp’s kids think of Amber Heard divorce

What Johnny Depp’s kids think of Amber Heard divorce
Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee

Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee
Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

Latest

view all