 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William says ‘Lasting change takes time to realise’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Prince William says ‘Lasting change takes time to realise’
Prince William says ‘Lasting change takes time to realise’

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has said that ‘lasting change takes time to realise’ as he shared the Mentally Healthy Football Declaration report for the year 2022.

The Prince shared the report on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Following the success of the Heads Up campaign, I was pleased that two years ago football took on the ambition to build a mentally healthy environment across the whole of the game. Through their signing of the Mentally Healthy Football Declaration, clubs, leagues and footballing organisations across the UK committed to raising the importance of mental fitness for years to come.

“As this report outlines, the football community has collectively made significant strides forward since signing the declaration – whether that is the 10,000 people newly trained in mental health practices, or the needs of hundreds of players now better supported by wellbeing assessments.

“Lasting change takes time to realise, and I’m encouraged that football has come together again to reaffirm its continuing commitment to instilling a mentally healthy culture at all levels, across all four nations. Only by doing this can we ensure a safe, supportive environment for everyone who engages with the game, whether that be in the changing room, the terraces, or from home,” the Duke concluded.

According to the report, over 10,000 people have been trained in mental health support, new regulations have been implemented and the football family has reaffirmed its collective commitment to prioritising mental health at every level of the game.

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace
British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’
Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave

Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave
Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation

Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation
‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord

‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord
Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’

Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’
Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details

Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details

Latest

view all