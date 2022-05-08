Prince William says ‘Lasting change takes time to realise’

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has said that ‘lasting change takes time to realise’ as he shared the Mentally Healthy Football Declaration report for the year 2022.



The Prince shared the report on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Following the success of the Heads Up campaign, I was pleased that two years ago football took on the ambition to build a mentally healthy environment across the whole of the game. Through their signing of the Mentally Healthy Football Declaration, clubs, leagues and footballing organisations across the UK committed to raising the importance of mental fitness for years to come.

“As this report outlines, the football community has collectively made significant strides forward since signing the declaration – whether that is the 10,000 people newly trained in mental health practices, or the needs of hundreds of players now better supported by wellbeing assessments.

“Lasting change takes time to realise, and I’m encouraged that football has come together again to reaffirm its continuing commitment to instilling a mentally healthy culture at all levels, across all four nations. Only by doing this can we ensure a safe, supportive environment for everyone who engages with the game, whether that be in the changing room, the terraces, or from home,” the Duke concluded.

According to the report, over 10,000 people have been trained in mental health support, new regulations have been implemented and the football family has reaffirmed its collective commitment to prioritising mental health at every level of the game.