 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard appears ‘spooked’ as Johnny Depp walks toward her in court: Watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard’s gesture has sparked intense debate on social media as the Aquaman actor appeared to flinch while nearly running into ex-husband Johnny Depp during the defamation lawsuit on Thursday.

Law&Crime Network executive producer Cathy Russon took to Twitter to share a video from the court proceedings on Heard’s second day of trial.

The now-viral clip showed Heard stepping down the stand while the Pirates of the Caribbean star got up to leave the courtroom.

However, netizens were quick to point out that Heard “seemingly recoiled with a spooked expression on her face,” reported Page Six.

At the time, security inside the courtroom stopped Depp and allowed Heard to leave the witness stand and make her way back to her legal team.

The video also showed Depp shrugging his shoulders and turning around in response.

“Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break. They appear to make eye contact,” Russon’s tweet read. 


More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s IMDb page name changed to ‘Turd’ amid Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s IMDb page name changed to ‘Turd’ amid Johnny Depp trial
Princess Charlene warms hearts in rare outing with twins after mystery illness

Princess Charlene warms hearts in rare outing with twins after mystery illness
Halsey, Olivia Munn, Priyanka Chopra mark first Mother’s Day after embracing motherhood

Halsey, Olivia Munn, Priyanka Chopra mark first Mother’s Day after embracing motherhood
Meghan Markle growing ‘anxious to prove herself’: report

Meghan Markle growing ‘anxious to prove herself’: report
Simon Cowell's sister-in-law thinks BGT judge can turn into ‘groomzilla’ on his wedding

Simon Cowell's sister-in-law thinks BGT judge can turn into ‘groomzilla’ on his wedding

David Beckham joins James Corden for ‘spectacular' dinner party: pics

David Beckham joins James Corden for ‘spectacular' dinner party: pics
Amber Heard slams ‘incompetent father’ Johnny Depp in testimony

Amber Heard slams ‘incompetent father’ Johnny Depp in testimony
What Johnny Depp’s kids think of Amber Heard divorce

What Johnny Depp’s kids think of Amber Heard divorce
Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee

Queen won’t allow Meghan Markle, Harry to bring Netflix cameras for Platinum Jubilee
Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?

Kanye West snubs son Psalm on 3rd birthday for girlfriend Chaney Jones?
Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision
Johnny Depp's ex fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts amid defamation trial, 'wishes everybody well'

Johnny Depp's ex fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts amid defamation trial, 'wishes everybody well'

Latest

view all