Travis Scott sets stage on fire with his first performance since Astroworld tragedy 

Sunday May 08 2022
Sunday May 08, 2022

U.S. rapper Travis Scott returned to the stage for his first public performance since the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The Goosebumps crooner, 31, delivered an electrifying performance at megaclub E11even’s Miami Grand Prix celebration on Saturday night.

Scott took to the stage while clutching onto a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila and cheered, “Everybody owes me a shot.”

The crowd went wild as Scott performed his numbers including Antidote, Highest in the Room, Pick Up The Phone, Goosebumps and SICKOMODE.

This has been Scott’s first public performance since the catastrophic Astroworld crowd crush, which led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The rapper, who shares two children with model Kylie Jenner, faced several lawsuits following the tragic incident and has since launched an initiative called Project Heal “to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

