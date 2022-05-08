 
Lilibet, Archie won't join Queen Elizabeth at Palace balcony

British Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet will not be alongside the monarch for the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Archie and Lilibet will not join Queen as their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been excluded from the traditional event.

They, however, will join the Queen for some other celebrations next month.

Meanwhile, royal expert Roya Nikkhah has disclosed that before the official Jubilee celebrations, most of the Queen's 12 great-grandchildren will appear together in public for the first time to pay a special tribute to her during a jubilee pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Savannah, Isla Phillips, Mia, Lena, Lucas Tindall, August Brooksbank and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi are all expected to ride in a horse-drawn carriage for the finale.

The show, A Gallop Through History, will reflect the Queen's reign and love of horses.


