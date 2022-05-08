 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears shares glimpse of her wedding veil, introduces new addition to family

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Britney Spears shares glimpse of her wedding veil, introduces new addition to family
Britney Spears shares glimpse of her wedding veil, introduces new addition to family

Britney Spears left fans swooning over her preparations to tie the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari as she unveiled her wedding veil.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped an adorable photo to introduce the couple’s new cat Wendy laying on the top of her white veil.

The 40-year-old singer captioned the post, “Introducing Wendy!!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!”

Britney Spears shares glimpse of her wedding veil, introduces new addition to family

Spears also reflected on her 13-year-long conservatorship in the same post. “I was a (expletive) nun in my conservatorship!!! The prayer of silence I've endured would possibly offend the pope,” the next slide read.

“I will be honest I never spoke at all when I was younger. I think I was just shy because I can't even stand in a room with people I don't know, my anxiety is absolutely horrible,” she added.

“The secrets I'd had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing. Imagine being told your whole life to be quite [sic]” she continued.

Britney Spears shares glimpse of her wedding veil, introduces new addition to family


More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon sets hearts racing with her captivating photo

Reese Witherspoon sets hearts racing with her captivating photo
Mel B celebrates decades-long friendship with ‘Spice Girl’ star Victoria Beckham

Mel B celebrates decades-long friendship with ‘Spice Girl’ star Victoria Beckham
Bafta TV Awards 2022: List of nominated actors and shows

Bafta TV Awards 2022: List of nominated actors and shows
'Beautiful' meaning behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez’s baby girl’s name

'Beautiful' meaning behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez’s baby girl’s name
‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch cracks hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident

‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch cracks hilarious joke about Will Smith's Oscars incident
Kendall Jenner keeps beau Devin Booker picture close to her heart

Kendall Jenner keeps beau Devin Booker picture close to her heart
Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick says he ‘will always love’ Kourtney Kardashian

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace
British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome
Meghan Markle ‘got to produce something’ after ‘huge blow ‘with Netflix

Meghan Markle ‘got to produce something’ after ‘huge blow ‘with Netflix
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Latest

view all