 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William's Earthshot Prize wins BAFTA award

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Prince Williams Earthshot Prize wins BAFTA award

Prince William said he is proud of his team after his Earthshot Prize won the BAFT award for Live Event.

The win prompted a personal tweet signed ‘W’ from the Duke of Cambridge.

He said the BAFTA “sets the bar high for inspirational, sustainable live events right around the world”.

The Duke said "I am so proud of the whole team behind The @EarthshotPrize London 2021 for taking home a BAFTA tonight!

The prince said, "It’s a joy to work with you all and this accolade sets the bar high for inspirational, sustainable live events right around the world. We can’t wait for USA 2022! W."

Prince Williams Earthshot Prize wins BAFTA award

The second EarthshotPrize would take place in the USA later this year.


More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first glimpse of their baby

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first glimpse of their baby
Harry and Meghan coming to UK to get more money from Netflix, says expert

Harry and Meghan coming to UK to get more money from Netflix, says expert

Doctor Strange reaffirms box office dominance of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe

Doctor Strange reaffirms box office dominance of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe
Irish rock group U2 performs in Ukraine amid war

Irish rock group U2 performs in Ukraine amid war

British actor Dennis Waterman dies at 74

British actor Dennis Waterman dies at 74
Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa all hearts for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa all hearts for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Queen’s Jubilee could face a 'major distraction'

Queen’s Jubilee could face a 'major distraction'
Pregnant Rihanna shares a glimpse into her lavish self-care routine, watch

Pregnant Rihanna shares a glimpse into her lavish self-care routine, watch
Travis Barker’s kids seem to be unimpressed with Kardashians, his daughter Alabama shares Kanye West song

Travis Barker’s kids seem to be unimpressed with Kardashians, his daughter Alabama shares Kanye West song
Kris Jenner gears up for a ‘fabulous’ Mother’s Day brunch with her family

Kris Jenner gears up for a ‘fabulous’ Mother’s Day brunch with her family

Kylie Jenner’s Mother’s Day special post for daughter Stormi melts hearts on internet

Kylie Jenner’s Mother’s Day special post for daughter Stormi melts hearts on internet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with William and Kate at thanksgiving event on June 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to rub shoulders with William and Kate at thanksgiving event on June 3

Latest

view all