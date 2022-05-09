Prince William's Earthshot Prize wins BAFTA award

Prince William said he is proud of his team after his Earthshot Prize won the BAFT award for Live Event.

The win prompted a personal tweet signed ‘W’ from the Duke of Cambridge.

He said the BAFTA “sets the bar high for inspirational, sustainable live events right around the world”.

The Duke said "I am so proud of the whole team behind The @EarthshotPrize London 2021 for taking home a BAFTA tonight!

The prince said, "It’s a joy to work with you all and this accolade sets the bar high for inspirational, sustainable live events right around the world. We can’t wait for USA 2022! W."

The second EarthshotPrize would take place in the USA later this year.



