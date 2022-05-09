 
Harry and Meghan coming to UK to get more money from Netflix, says expert

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are all set to return to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The are returning to the UK more than a month after meeting the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games that took place in the Netherlands.

The royal couple's visit is being discussed in the British media ahead of their arrival.

A royal expert said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'playing games with the Royal Family' after they confirmed they would travel to the UK for the Queen's Jubilee.

Talking on GB News, Angela Levin said "They want to come because they want to make it up to Netflix and get loads more money."

She was commenting on the royal couple's upcoming visit to the United Kingdom and Netflix's announcement that it had dropped Meghan's animated series "Pearl".

They would be accompanied by their two children.

