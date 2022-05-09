 
Monday May 09 2022
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle, Harry's decision to visit UK

Monday May 09, 2022

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is worried that his younger brother Prince Harry will use Platinum Jubilee conversations as material for his Netflix shows.

The Daily Mail, citing a source, said Prince William is ‘wary’ about the Duke of Sussex decision to join grandmother Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his family.

The report quoting The Sun says, “'William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry's upcoming book.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will attend celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne in June, his spokesperson has confirmed.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," the spokesperson said in a statement.

