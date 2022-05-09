Kristen Bell dishes on her plans for a ‘dad style’ Mother’s Day

Kristen Bell breaks down her plans for Mother’s Day and everything she plans on getting done, dad-style.

The Good Place actor made the revelations to EOnline, during her latest interview.

She began by telling the host, “I want to go somewhere where none of my family is,” especially since she sees her daughters Lincoln 9, and Delta, 7, “all the time.”

She also went on to explain her reasoning’s behind it all and voiced frustrations on how “My husband says there's such a double standard where dads go golf all day and go to dinner and moms are supposed to be served by the 3-year old all day and like watercolour with them.”

But “No, I do a dads style Mother's Day. Leave me alone, I'm out," she quipped before concluding te chat.