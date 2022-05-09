 
sports
Monday May 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

Wahab Riaz recreates childhood picture for Mother's Day

By
SDSports desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Wahab Riaz with his mother. — Instagram/ @wahabviki
 Wahab Riaz with his mother. — Instagram/ @wahabviki 

As everyone celebrated Mother's Day to honour their mums and motherly love, Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz also expressed his love for his mom in a special way.

Wahab recreated a cute childhood picture with his mother and shared both pictures on his Instagram account. 

In the picture, little Wahab is seen sitting by a river and some mountains in the background with his arm around his mother's shoulder. In the recreated version of the picture, Wahab is seen hugging his mother with both arms locked around her. It is as adorable as the original one.

The cricketer captioned the post with a famous Punjabi quote"mawan thandiyan chawan" which translates to "mothers are calm shelters."

Moreover, Wahab wished health and long life to all of the mothers of the world.

