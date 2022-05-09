Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet could make her first major public appearance at her great-grandmother's Jubilee events next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two kids next month.

Harry and Meghan, who relocated to the US after quitting the royal job in 2020, have decided to introduce their youngest child to the Queen at the 96-year-old's big event.

It was recently reported that Harry and Meghan are very excited to bring their children to the UK and would introduce Lilbet to the Queen and other senior royals face-to-face for the first time.



The royal fans could finally get a glimpse of Harry and Meghan’s baby daughter in the flesh if the Sussexes attend the events in June.

But, royal biographer Angela Lavin has also slammed Meghan and Harry for choosing the 'wrong timing' to introduce their youngest child to the Queen.

There are speculations that the Sussexes unlikely to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee extended bank holiday weekend, running from 2 - 5 June. The Telegraph reports that Harry’s polo matches in Santa Barbara take place on Friday and Sunday afternoons, meaning he could potentially attend the very start of the Jubilee festivities on Thursday, when a special iteration of Trooping the Colour will be taking place.