 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mothers Day with throwback snaps
Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters including Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian penned heartfelt tributes to their mom, the popular American socialite Kris Jenner, on the joyous occasion of Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, the proud momager, 66, also took the opportunity to cherish the joy of motherhood by revisiting loving moments with her family in the past.

In a candid Instagram post, The Kardashian star reflected on her role as a mother and shared a bunch of memorable throwback snaps of herself, her children, and her grandchildren from throughout the years.


In the caption, she began with, "Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life."

Calling each of her six children "my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!" Kris also gave a shoutout to her daughters who are mothers — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie saying, "You all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!!"

The grandmother of 11 concluded her loving post: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. #HappyMothersDay."


In a separate post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also paid tribute to her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell.

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mothers Day with throwback snaps

Sharing a carousel of pictures with her mom, she wrote, "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend.”

The reality star also paid tribute to her late grandmother with a post on her Instagram Story. "Happy heavenly Mother's Day to my beautiful Grandma Lou," she wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback
Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday
Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal

Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal
Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids

Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show
Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner branded 'disrespectful' as she gushes over Tristan Thompson
The Wanted star Max George pays heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Tom Parker

The Wanted star Max George pays heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Tom Parker
Kanye West drops ‘Life of the Party’ music video in honor of Mother's Day

Kanye West drops ‘Life of the Party’ music video in honor of Mother's Day
Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ as Netflix wants ‘more secrets out’

Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ as Netflix wants ‘more secrets out’
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet raises concern among nutritionists: Read on
David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics

David Beckham flashes big smile to Spice Girl's Geri Horner: see pics
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: When will there be a verdict?

Latest

view all