Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters including Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian penned heartfelt tributes to their mom, the popular American socialite Kris Jenner, on the joyous occasion of Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, the proud momager, 66, also took the opportunity to cherish the joy of motherhood by revisiting loving moments with her family in the past.

In a candid Instagram post, The Kardashian star reflected on her role as a mother and shared a bunch of memorable throwback snaps of herself, her children, and her grandchildren from throughout the years.





In the caption, she began with, "Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life."

Calling each of her six children "my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!" Kris also gave a shoutout to her daughters who are mothers — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie saying, "You all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!!"

The grandmother of 11 concluded her loving post: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. #HappyMothersDay."





In a separate post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also paid tribute to her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell.

Sharing a carousel of pictures with her mom, she wrote, "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend.”

The reality star also paid tribute to her late grandmother with a post on her Instagram Story. "Happy heavenly Mother's Day to my beautiful Grandma Lou," she wrote.