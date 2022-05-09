 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

File footage

Meghan Markle may have severed her ties with the royal family but she made sure to pay homage to her late mother-in-law, Lady Diana, in a subtle yet heartwarming way last year, according to The Financial Times.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend the Global Citizen Live in New York City in September 2021, and opted for a classic Dior purse to complete her look; a Lady Dior, named after Diana herself!

According to The Financial Times, Diana received the first-ever Lady Dior purse, designed by Dior designer Gianfranco Ferre, in 1995 by the then-First Lady of France.

The People’s Princess carried the purse practically everywhere to the point that it was named Lady Dior in her honour.

As for Meghan, however, she didn’t get to carry the original Lady Dior made in 1995, but a reimagined version designed by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, renamed ‘Lady D-Lite’.

Talking to FT, Chiuri said: “I made the bag soft, changed the dimensions and the materials, then added opaque finishes and an ultra-opaque leather. I transformed it into a piece with infinite potential.”

While it wasn’t the original bag worn by Diana, it sure was a nod to Meghan’s mom-in-law!

