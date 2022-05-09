Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars

American stand-up comedian Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the 2022 Oscars, has just revealed another joke she was apparently forbidden from telling at the ceremony.

Schumer co-hosted the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes back in March. She sheared the joke which was rejected by the producers of the ceremony.

During a stand-up set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, the comedian introduced audiences to the ‘explicit’ joke.

“So my husband was going down on me, or as he calls it, Squid Game,” Schumer began. “So he’s in my Nightmare Alley, my House Of Gucci, and I say C’mon C’mon. He goes tick tick…boom! I say get off my Dune, that’s how our son was born.”

She added: “Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?”

The joke makes reference to a number of films nominated for Oscars at the ceremony, as well as Mike Mills’ acclaimed drama C’mon C’mon, which was not nominated for anything, and Squid Game, which is a TV series.

Schumer, previously revealed jokes cut from the ceremony at a stand-up show last month. Along with bits about James Franco and Joe Rogan, one of the jokes referenced Alec Baldwin and the shooting on the Rust set which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Despite the precautions, Schumer received severe backlash following a joke about Kirsten Dunst, where she pretended to mistake her for a seat-filler.