 
entertainment
Monday May 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars

By
Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars
Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars 

American stand-up comedian Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the 2022 Oscars, has just revealed another joke she was apparently forbidden from telling at the ceremony.

Schumer co-hosted the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes back in March. She sheared the joke which was rejected by the producers of the ceremony.

During a stand-up set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, the comedian introduced audiences to the ‘explicit’ joke.

“So my husband was going down on me, or as he calls it, Squid Game,” Schumer began. “So he’s in my Nightmare Alley, my House Of Gucci, and I say C’mon C’mon. He goes tick tick…boom! I say get off my Dune, that’s how our son was born.”

She added: “Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?”

The joke makes reference to a number of films nominated for Oscars at the ceremony, as well as Mike Mills’ acclaimed drama C’mon C’mon, which was not nominated for anything, and Squid Game, which is a TV series.

Schumer, previously revealed jokes cut from the ceremony at a stand-up show last month. Along with bits about James Franco and Joe Rogan, one of the jokes referenced Alec Baldwin and the shooting on the Rust set which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Despite the precautions, Schumer received severe backlash following a joke about Kirsten Dunst, where she pretended to mistake her for a seat-filler.

More From Entertainment:

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap

BAFTA 2022 host Richard Ayoade takes savage dig at Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour

Prince Harry seemingly responds to claims Meghan ‘hated’ Australian tour
Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations

Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his 50th birthday celebrations
Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside

Justin Bieber is not allowed to buy a Ferrari ever again: Deets inside
Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with her anxiety revealed

Meghan Markle’s secret to dealing with her anxiety revealed
Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms

Kris Jenner comes under fire for gushing response to Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson’s blooms
Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Lady Diana with Dior bag: Throwback
Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday
Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal

Kris Jenner happily accepted bouquet of flowers from Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal
Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids

Archie, Lilibet to miss Queen’s Jubilee tribute featuring Cambridge kids
Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Kris Jenner revisits happy family moments on Mother's Day with throwback snaps
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet could steal the Queen's show

Latest

view all