 
pakistan
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
APP
,
Web Desk

FIA catches alleged PTI worker for uploading fake pictures of Maryam Nawaz

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Images of suspect attending a PTI rally (left) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally. — Geo News screengrabs
Images of suspect attending a PTI rally (left) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally. — Geo News screengrabs
  • FIA's cybercrime wing books suspect under Section 21, 24 of PECA 2016 and Section 509 of PPC.
  • Presents suspect in court.
  • Court remands accused for seven days in prison.

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing has arrested an alleged worker of PTI for uploading fake images of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on social media.

According to the FIR, the suspect, Fayyaz ud Din, son of Ishraq ud Din, who is a resident of Sabz Ali Town Warsak Road, Peshawar, has been booked under Section 21, 24 of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and 509 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related items

The FIA presented the suspect in a relevant court, which remanded him for seven days in prison.

Media reports suggest that Fayyaz launched a social media campaign to malign PML-N by uploading Maryam's fake videos and pictures.

More From Pakistan:

Two labourers die of suffocation on ship carrying soya bean at KPT

Two labourers die of suffocation on ship carrying soya bean at KPT
Omar Sarfaraz Cheema denotified as governor Punjab

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema denotified as governor Punjab
Bilawal emphasises need to ensure food security, enhance energy production

Bilawal emphasises need to ensure food security, enhance energy production

President Alvi 'strongly rejects' PM Shehbaz's advice to remove Punjab governor

President Alvi 'strongly rejects' PM Shehbaz's advice to remove Punjab governor

Campaign against government not political but jihad: Imran Khan

Campaign against government not political but jihad: Imran Khan
PEMRA warns TV channels to refrain from airing content against state institutions

PEMRA warns TV channels to refrain from airing content against state institutions
PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan for 'poisoning' minds of Pakistanis against state institutions

PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan for 'poisoning' minds of Pakistanis against state institutions
Malala Yousafzai responds to Taliban's burqa imposition in Afghanistan

Malala Yousafzai responds to Taliban's burqa imposition in Afghanistan
Took suo moto of deputy speaker’s ruling after consulting 12 judges: CJP Bandial

Took suo moto of deputy speaker’s ruling after consulting 12 judges: CJP Bandial
Coronavirus: Pakistan detects first case of Omicron sub-variant

Coronavirus: Pakistan detects first case of Omicron sub-variant
'Zero tolerance': PM Shehbaz Sharif orders strict ban on sugar export

'Zero tolerance': PM Shehbaz Sharif orders strict ban on sugar export
Karachi is warming up faster than the global average, warn experts

Karachi is warming up faster than the global average, warn experts

Latest

view all