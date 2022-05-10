FIA catches alleged PTI worker for uploading fake pictures of Maryam Nawaz

Images of suspect attending a PTI rally (left) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally. — Geo News screengrabs

FIA's cybercrime wing books suspect under Section 21, 24 of PECA 2016 and Section 509 of PPC.

Presents suspect in court.

Court remands accused for seven days in prison.

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing has arrested an alleged worker of PTI for uploading fake images of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on social media.



According to the FIR, the suspect, Fayyaz ud Din, son of Ishraq ud Din, who is a resident of Sabz Ali Town Warsak Road, Peshawar, has been booked under Section 21, 24 of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and 509 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIA presented the suspect in a relevant court, which remanded him for seven days in prison.



Media reports suggest that Fayyaz launched a social media campaign to malign PML-N by uploading Maryam's fake videos and pictures.