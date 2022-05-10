 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi asks for baby brother in heart-warming video: Watch

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a glimpse of an adorable throwback video of her eldest offspring, Stormi Webster.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared a clip of a one-year-old Stormi gushing over Kim Kardashian's son Psalm before requesting her own baby brother.

"Omgg this video of my baby when she was just 1 year old with psalm saying she wants a baby brother," Jenner wrote in the caption. "Wow time flies," Kylie gushed.

"happy birthday psalm," she marker her nephew's birthday.

Kylie Jenner welcomed a second child-a baby boy- with boyfriend Travis Scott this February. The makeup mogul has not yet shared photos of the newborn.

