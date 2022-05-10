Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny, catching up everyday' says insider

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny', is 'catching up everyday' says insider

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially beginning their parenthood journey after daughter Malti Marie comes home.

The baby, that the couple welcomed via surrogate in January, is united with her parents after spending 100 days at the NICU.

A source close to the couple calls it the "perfect Mother's Day gift."

The insider added that both Nick and Priyanka are "thrilled" their little girl is finally home with them.

"Their daughter is doing well," the insider tells PEOPLE. "She is still tiny, but catching up every day. They both just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents."

On Mother's Day, Priyanka turned to her Instagram to share a heart-warming post about baby MM.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you," Priyanka gushed.







