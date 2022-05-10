 
Britney upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'

Britney Spears upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'

Britney Spears is raising serious concerns amongst fans after posting a series of full-frontal photos without clothes.

The 40-year-old popstar, who is pregnant with her third baby, turned to her Instagram on Monday to share nine photos as she ditched her clothes.

"I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much !!!!" she captioned alongside the post, causing a frenzy amongst her fans.

"This girl she is sick, she is crying for help," one fan wrote, while another said: 'I'm pretty sure that conservatorship was in place for a reason."

"If your man had respect for u he'd never let you post half things you do! Leave some mystery…' 

"Anyone here legitimately concerned?" while another added, "this is so concerning."

"Seriously someone needs to help her," a fifth wrote.

One fan added: "Please for the love of your old legacy stop these are humiliating"

Britney Spears conservatorship ended in September 2021, almost 14 years after living under her father's control.

