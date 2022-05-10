 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction
Warhol’s famed ‘Marilyn’ silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction.

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces.

Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie's at an auction in New York. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200 million.

The painting sold for a hammer price of $170 million Added fees gave it a final price of $195 million.

The sale broke the previous record for an American artwork at auction of $110.5 million set in 2017 for a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

"'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop," Alex Rotter, chairman of 20th and 21st Century art at Christie's, said in a statement announcing the auction. "The painting transcends the genre of portraiture, superseding 20th century art and culture."

The painting is built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film "Niagara," screened with bright colors over her eyes, hair and lips.

Monroe was one of Hollywood's best-known stars before her death of an overdose at her home in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 1962.

Warhol died in 1987. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods

‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations with 11 nods
Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard

Bob Dylan’s first permanent artwork installed in French vineyard
Meghan Markle 'reluctant' bullying 'victims' gain confidence to tell 'astonishing' story

Meghan Markle 'reluctant' bullying 'victims' gain confidence to tell 'astonishing' story
Princess Diana 'tried to shield' Harry from 'spare to Prince William' branding

Princess Diana 'tried to shield' Harry from 'spare to Prince William' branding
Harry Styles admits he 'gave so much away' to be 'likeable' in One Direction

Harry Styles admits he 'gave so much away' to be 'likeable' in One Direction
Britney upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'

Britney upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny, catching up everyday' says insider

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny, catching up everyday' says insider
Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi asks for baby brother in heart-warming video: Watch

Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi asks for baby brother in heart-warming video: Watch
Piers Morgan rips into Prince Harry's acting skills, brands Duke 'terrible hypocrite'

Piers Morgan rips into Prince Harry's acting skills, brands Duke 'terrible hypocrite'
Johnny Depp’s legal team rejoices as Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss story

Johnny Depp’s legal team rejoices as Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss story
Tupac Shakur's friend reveals interesting facts about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Watch

Tupac Shakur's friend reveals interesting facts about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Watch
Queen won't attend State Opening of Parliament over health worries, Prince Charles will stand in for the monarch

Queen won't attend State Opening of Parliament over health worries, Prince Charles will stand in for the monarch

Latest

view all