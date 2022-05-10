 
Tuesday May 10 2022
Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show halts filming new episodes: Here's why

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show has recently suspended filming "until further notice".

The news came into light when makers of the popular talk show took to Twitter on Monday and shared that Colbert, the host of the show, was “currently living in isolation and experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID.”

"Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days," it read.

Meanwhile’, the last episode of the show was aired on Friday with Chris O'Donnell and Elvis Costello appeared as guests.

Following this tweet, fans and admirers dropped in “get well soon” comments and even wished him a “speedy recovery”.

Last month on April 21, Colbert disclosed that he had tested positive for COVID on his social media.

He wrote, “"Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I am feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted.”

On a lighter note, the host also quipped that his positive test was really an excuse to keep away from Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

"This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," said the 57-year-old in his tweet.

To note, Colbert’s show shifted to a remote filming set-up when pandemic hit severely in March 2020. 

