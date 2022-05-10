 
Priyanka Chopra resumes work a day after her daughter came home

Priyanka Chopra is back on set after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie home who was in the NICU for 100 plus days post birth.

Taking to Instagram, The Matrix Resurrections star shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming drama series Citadel.

“Back to work #citadel @amazonstudios @abgofilms,” the 39-year-old actor captioned the photo.

In the picture, PeeCee donned a gorgeous red coloured outfit with her beautiful dyed hair falling on her left shoulder as she stand alongside her name card.

The actor will star opposite Richard Madden in the much anticipated science fiction drama series. It will also star Stanley Tucci, Caoilinn Springall and Olegar Fedoro in key roles.

Earlier, Priyanka dropped the first picture of her baby girl after she came home on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

She captioned the post, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.”

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Priyanka added.

The actor continued: “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now.”



