Ranveer Singh dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'pioneer of Indian entertainment': Here's why



Ranveer Singh heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan for his contributions to Bollywood and even called him the pioneer of the entertainment industry



Recently, speaking to Film Companion, the Gully Boy actor opened up about his admiration for the superstar and how he has been ruling B town for decades.

“He is true greatness, that man. Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute pioneer in Indian entertainment, no doubt about it,” remarked the 36-year-old.

The Padmaavat star further said that the Dilwale actor is a “king for a reason”.

Interestingly, Singh recalled the joke that he made the other day.

“Inhone jo mall banaya hai usmein hum apni dukaan chalaa rahe hai (We are running our shops in the mall he built),” he noted.

The livewire actor called the 56-year-old a “pioneer” as he believed that “Khan has made Indian entertainment what it is”.

“Be it award shows or live shows, he is the benchmark, the norm, and that he defines it,” said the Dil Dhadakne Do star.

The RamLeela actor also stated his desire to see King Khan back on screen.

“I really love him. I have a great amount of respect for him and I can't wait to see him back on screen,” he concluded.