 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'pioneer of Indian entertainment': Here's why

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Ranveer Singh dubs Shah Rukh Khan pioneer of Indian entertainment: Heres why
Ranveer Singh dubs Shah Rukh Khan 'pioneer of Indian entertainment': Here's why

Ranveer Singh heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan for his contributions to Bollywood and even called him the pioneer of the entertainment industry

Recently, speaking to Film Companion, the Gully Boy actor opened up about his admiration for the superstar and how he has been ruling B town for decades.

“He is true greatness, that man. Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute pioneer in Indian entertainment, no doubt about it,” remarked the 36-year-old.

The Padmaavat star further said that the Dilwale actor is a “king for a reason”. 

Interestingly, Singh recalled the joke that he made the other day.

Inhone jo mall banaya hai usmein hum apni dukaan chalaa rahe hai (We are running our shops in the mall he built),” he noted.

The livewire actor called the 56-year-old a “pioneer” as he believed that “Khan has made Indian entertainment what it is”.

“Be it award shows or live shows, he is the benchmark, the norm, and that he defines it,” said the Dil Dhadakne Do star.

The RamLeela actor also stated his desire to see King Khan back on screen.

“I really love him. I have a great amount of respect for him and I can't wait to see him back on screen,” he concluded.

More From Showbiz:

Mansha Pasha, Farhan Saeed, Adnan Siddique open up on foreign film ‘hijacking’ local cinemas

Mansha Pasha, Farhan Saeed, Adnan Siddique open up on foreign film ‘hijacking’ local cinemas

Alia Bhatt exudes regal vibes in latest snaps from Doha: SEE

Alia Bhatt exudes regal vibes in latest snaps from Doha: SEE
Deepika Padukone wishes to have a therapist on film sets in next few years

Deepika Padukone wishes to have a therapist on film sets in next few years
Ranbir Kapoor’s mother reveals hate comments post Rishi Kapoor's demise

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother reveals hate comments post Rishi Kapoor's demise
Malaika Arora opens about her journey of motherhood: ‘I had working mom guilt’

Malaika Arora opens about her journey of motherhood: ‘I had working mom guilt’
Sakina Samo pens a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day: ‘I Am You My Mother’

Sakina Samo pens a heartfelt note on Mother’s Day: ‘I Am You My Mother’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snap: SEE

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal melt hearts with their adorable smiles in new snap: SEE
Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby

Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor send love to Priyanka as she shares first pic of her baby
Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours with cryptic ‘Big day’ post: See pics

Sonakshi Sinha sparks engagement rumours with cryptic ‘Big day’ post: See pics
Maya Ali, Minal Khan and others share special tributes on Mother’s Day 2022

Maya Ali, Minal Khan and others share special tributes on Mother’s Day 2022

Ayeza Khan serves a killer look in mint green top

Ayeza Khan serves a killer look in mint green top
Mother’s Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pictures with mother

Mother’s Day 2022: Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pictures with mother

Latest

view all