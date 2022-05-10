 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez serves a killer look in latest snaps

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Jennifer Lopez serves a killer look in latest snaps
Jennifer Lopez serves a killer look in latest snaps

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans with her breathtaking look as she shared new photos on social media.

The diva stunned her 207 million followers on Monday as she took to Instagram to share a slew of selfies and left fans mesmerised with her ageless beauty.

In the pictures, the 52-year-old multihyphenate looked more beautiful than ever as she snapped photos of herself in a mirror.

She was perched on a dressing room chair as she wrapped up the finishing touches on her glamorous look.

The Bronx native wore a silk button-up white shirt that she left unfastened at the top, giving the look a hot edge.

She adorned her neck with a gold necklace and its heart-shaped pendant gave the ensemble a sensual touch.

The lifelong entertainer's blouse was tucked into a pair of shimmery grey trousers that were belted.

She wrote in her caption, 'It’s Monday,' with a white heart emoji and then added '#LetsGetIt.'

She skipped earrings and wore a notable gold watch around her wrist. The future Mrs. Ben Affleck showed off a French manicure as she held her phone up for the snapshots.

The mother-of-two wore her honey-highlighted locks down and styled in a center part with cascading waves.

Jen brought her natural beauty to life with the help of cosmetics that made her face glow.

She accentuated her eyes with the help of golden eye shadow and she highlighted her pout with a moisturizing nude pink hue.

Fans were blown away be Jennifer’s beauty as compliments flooded the comment section of the post. 

More From Entertainment:

Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources

Wendy William’s return to TV is ‘logistically’ impossible: spills sources
Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song

Suki Waterhouse takes a jibe at Bradley Cooper in new breakup song
Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s team to take advantage of week-long break in trial against Amber Heard
Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’

Camilla Cabello says bottling up mental health problems eats away at ‘your energy’
Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott confirmed to perform at Billboard Music Awards post-Astroworld tragedy

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble

Photos: Rihanna stuns in silver mesh ensemble
Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show

Netflix plans to not air Dave Chappelle's 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' show
'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here

'A Strange Loop' leads the 2022 Tony Award nominations, see full list here
Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Meghan Markle ‘not giving up’ on show axed by Netflix: Details

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech as Prince William looks on: Watch
Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele

Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Latest

view all