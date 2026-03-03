Kristen Bell credits husband Dax Shepherd for helping her achieve her dreams

The couple share two kids together, daughters Lincoln and Delta

Kristen Bell has taken on many iconic roles throughout her illustrious career, and she says none of it would have been possible without her husband Dax Shepherd and their two kids.

After wrapping up her memorable hosting gig at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards, the Emmy-nominated actress credited the Armchair Expert podcaster for his never-ending support.

“In case you were wondering what I was doing when I wasn’t on stage last night,” Bell, 45, wrote in a touching Instagram tribute, accompanied by backstage family moments with her and Dax Shepherd’s kids, daughters Lincoln and Delta.

“Not for one moment do think I could do this job on my own,” the Good Place star said. “Never underestimate your tribe. The goals you’ve set, the dreams you’re chasing — none of it happens in isolation. The people in your corner aren’t a bonus. They’re the foundation.”

Addressing Shepherd directly, Bell wrote, “Thank you @daxshepard for being so continuously supportive and present. You have never not been there to help calm my nervous system when it’s crunch time.”

“Our family unit gives me the fuel to be creative and perform and entertain, which I so love to do. I am thankful for the space I can take up, and will always make the same room for all three of you when you need it,” the Gossip Girl alum concluded.

Shepherd gushed in the comments section, “I don’t deserve this, but I kinda do in thIS case because yesterday was my colonoscopy prep day (if you know you know), so the visit was one of the bravest/ most arrogant decisions of my life. Also you CRUSHED.”