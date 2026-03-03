 
Geo News

Katie Price plans return to Dubai amid air strike fears to be with husband

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been stuck in Dubai amid air strikes

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

Katie Price plans to go back to Dubai amid air strike fears
Katie Price plans to go back to Dubai amid air strike fears

Katie Price is planning to go back to Dubai this weekend to be with her husband Lee Andrews.

The reality star’s husband has been stuck there because of the ongoing chaotic situation in the region and he says that Katie wants to be with him as soon as possible.

Travel in and out of Dubai is difficult right now because of the air strike but Price is determined to make the trip.

All of her fans and followers have been talking about it online, with some wishing her safe travels meanwhile others showed their concern on possible danger.

Katie has often shared her life with her followers and this trip will be closely watched. Many fans are excited to see the couple reunite after the recent challenges.

The situation in the Middle East is still tense like before and officials are warning people to be careful while traveling.

Despite this, Katie seems to be ready to take the risk to be with her husband.

For now, everyone is waiting to see her arrive in Dubai and hopes that she and Lee can be together safely even with such messed up situation there.

