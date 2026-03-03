Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Man detained in case speaks out, denies involvement

Nancy Guthrie went missing around a month ago

Luke Daley broke his silence after he and his mother were briefly detained during the investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie.

The 37-year-old told True Crime Arizona host Briana Whitney that he has no connection to Guthrie’s abduction.

“I don’t. If I did, I would happily tell the FBI, police anything,” he said. “I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe. But that being said, I have nothing to do with this case, and that’s it.”

Daley explained that he spent “four or five hours” in custody, handcuffed in the back of a police car while authorities searched his home and vehicle.

He described the experience as “tough,” but believed it would be simple to clear his name.

“All the dates I was telling them where I was… all you have to do is look at my phone and see my location. It was nowhere near anywhere or have any connection to this.”

He also dismissed speculation that he resembles the masked figure seen on doorbell footage near Guthrie’s home.

“Absolutely not,” Daley said.

Since the incident, Daley confessed life in Tucson has been difficult. “I can’t go anywhere. Everyone gives me dirty looks. I’d like to be able to go about my life and not have this shadow of doubt casted over me.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to E! News a federal search warrant was served to Daley and his 77-year-old mother, but emphasized they were not arrested.

His attorney, Chris Scileppi, said both remain hopeful Guthrie will be found safe.

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is ongoing.