Jessie Buckley shines with Critics' Choice Golden Globe BAFTA and Actor Award

March 03, 2026

Jessie Buckley has had an amazing awards season for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet, the character which left many people in love with her.

The 36-year-old star won the Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Actor Award for Leading Actress.

Winning all four is very rare and shows how much people loved her performance.

Buckley played Agnes, a loving wife and mother dealing with grief and loss and critics say that she made the character feel real and full of emotion.

People loved how she showed both strength and vulnerability, making the story feel alive for modern audiences.

Her first big win was the Critics’ Choice Award, which made her a frontrunner.

The Golden Globe came next, showing she was a standout in a year full of strong performances.

At the BAFTAs, her acting was praised internationally and the Actor Award for Leading Actress completed her incredible sweep.

Fans and industry experts have celebrated her achievement, sharing clips and praising how she brought depth and feeling to Agnes.

Her success has made Hamnet a major topic in awards talks and confirmed Jessie Buckley as one of the most talented actors working today.

This awards run will be remembered as one of the most impressive in recent years.

