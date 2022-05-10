US rapper Young Thug arrested for street gang charges

Atlanta rapper Young Thug has been arrested on two gang-related charges in Georgia on Monday.

Young, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, who is popularly known as Bad Bad Bad performer was booked into jail and charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, Fulton County jail records show.

The 30-year-old rapper is one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment. He is allegedly named among the three founders of the Young Slime Life, ‘a criminal street gang that started in late 2012’ in Atlanta.

According to Page Six, Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, denied any wrongdoing on behalf of his client. “Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” Steel said.

The Grammy-winning rapper was recently seen at Miami’s E11even during Travis Scott’s performance this weekend. Both of them performed Pick Up the Phone together.