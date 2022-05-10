 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
Dwayne Johnson showers love on daughter Jasmine as she wins horse-riding competition

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, is setting major father-daughter relationship goals with his latest social media post.

The Red Notice actor, who often shares adorable moments with his daughters, recently posted a picture, in which he was seen celebrating his 6-year-old daughter Jasmine’s big win.

Taking to Instagram, the Jungle Cruise actor, 50, revealed that Jasmine has won a horse riding competition.


Celebrating his daughter's victory, Rock wrote in the caption, "So proud of our little one and her commitment to putting in the work to achieve her accomplishments."

"I love that she has a competitive fire (wonder who she gets that from ) but she's not obsessed with winning," he continued. "The quality that I love is that she's passionate about riding and passionate about animals."

Alongside Jasmine’s adorable pictures from the competition, the Fast & Furious star further added, "As her father, that's one of qualities that makes me most proud to see her developing — finding her PASSION."

"That's one of the things we all want for our babies — for them to find their passions and run towards that burning light," he said.

Johnson shares Jasmine and Tiana, 4, with his wife, Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

