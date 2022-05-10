 
entertainment
Katie Price shares ‘priceless' moment with son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price left fans touched as she shared a 'proud' moment with her son.

The former glamour model posted shots of her eldest son Harvey at the supermarket on her social media.

Harvey, 19, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, diabetes, and autism, looked confident as he went about the aisles with his shopping list choosing his items.

Harvey moved to a residential college to help with his independence.

Katie captioned the snaps: " Harvey shopping for ingredients for his dinner yesterday. Makes me so proud."

Fans flocked to comment and congratulated Harvey on his achievement.

One Tweeted: "Heartwarming to see him doing so well, he is a credit to you Katie! You should both be really proud."

Another said: "Harvey is doing amazingly well you must be so proud of the man he has become."

