 
entertainment
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari demands more money 'every 5 years' from bride Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Sam Asghari is reportedly eyeing financial protection ahead of marriage to Britney Spears.

The trainer wants an exponential rise in money during marriage with the popstar, in order to secure his place if things do not work out between them.

A source close to the couple told Heat Magazine: "The talks have been a little longer than usual", a source told Heat Magazine of the alleged arrangement.

"Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end."

Earlier in an Instagram post, Sam wrote: "Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup. Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

One commented: "Still don’t know about the dude Sam so protect your assets Britney! Make sure to get that prenup girl!"

A third quipped: "THIS IS A STORY ABOUT A GIRL NAMED PRENUPNEY.”

A fourth urged: "Please make him sign a prenup."

On the other hand, Britney is letting her lawyers handle the legal implications ahead of the wedding while she focuses on her pregnancy.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time

Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time
Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans

Harry would be 'clowning around' with cheesy videos in Parliament: William fans
Charles nervous words to Camilla outside House of Parliament disclosed by lip reader

Charles nervous words to Camilla outside House of Parliament disclosed by lip reader
Queen absence from Parliament Opening 'not good' for monarchy, notes supporter

Queen absence from Parliament Opening 'not good' for monarchy, notes supporter
Brooklyn Beckham asked to 'work hard', Nicola 'already bored' in marriage

Brooklyn Beckham asked to 'work hard', Nicola 'already bored' in marriage
Harry Styles to go down on one knee for Olivia Wilde 'very soon'

Harry Styles to go down on one knee for Olivia Wilde 'very soon'
American rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

American rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges
Bella Hadid says she didn't black out on Met Gala due to her corset

Bella Hadid says she didn't black out on Met Gala due to her corset

'Boris Johnson will have to apologise to Queen Elizabeth'

'Boris Johnson will have to apologise to Queen Elizabeth'
Past, present and future on display as Prince Charles steps up

Past, present and future on display as Prince Charles steps up

Will Smith's shorts going up for auction in Hollywood

Will Smith's shorts going up for auction in Hollywood

We don't need to listen to Biden's sister says Meghan's critic

We don't need to listen to Biden's sister says Meghan's critic

Latest

view all