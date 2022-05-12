 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

K-Pop musician Eric Nam rolls out Mindset app for mental health

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

K-Pop musician Eric Nam rolls out Mindset app for mental health
K-Pop musician Eric Nam rolls out Mindset app for mental health

K-Pop star Eric Nam has recently launched an app Mindset that aims to bring artists of different communities on one platform to discuss their mental health journey and break mental health taboos in Asian community.

While speaking to Insider, the Paradise singer, who is also a founder of Dive Studios, said, “This entertainment industry is cutthroat and therefore, I wanted to create a platform that would allow artists to speak freely in a comfortable setting about whatever was going on.”

The singer-songwriter wants Mindset to be a safe space for Asian American who are able to tell their stories without “fear of judgement”.

Meanwhile, Nam also recalled his not-so-easy musical journey when he came to Korea after shifting from America.

“The journey to become an independent musician has been really challenging. It sounds sexy, it sounds cool. But it's so much work,” he added.

The singer continued, “I had a lot of emotional distress when I was starting my career in Korea. I was suffering from symptoms of anxiety and depression.”

Interestingly, the crooner also informed how the record label warned him not to seek therapy because this would impact his music career.

Nam added that this whole experience has helped him understand the significance of mental health which is why he developed this app to make this industry inclusive. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside

Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside
Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert

Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert
Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms

Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms
Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert

Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert
Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber
Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury

Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury
Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book
Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?
Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Items used by Johnny Depp go up for sale in Hollywood

Items used by Johnny Depp go up for sale in Hollywood

Latest

view all