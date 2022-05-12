K-Pop musician Eric Nam rolls out Mindset app for mental health

K-Pop star Eric Nam has recently launched an app Mindset that aims to bring artists of different communities on one platform to discuss their mental health journey and break mental health taboos in Asian community.



While speaking to Insider, the Paradise singer, who is also a founder of Dive Studios, said, “This entertainment industry is cutthroat and therefore, I wanted to create a platform that would allow artists to speak freely in a comfortable setting about whatever was going on.”

The singer-songwriter wants Mindset to be a safe space for Asian American who are able to tell their stories without “fear of judgement”.

Meanwhile, Nam also recalled his not-so-easy musical journey when he came to Korea after shifting from America.

“The journey to become an independent musician has been really challenging. It sounds sexy, it sounds cool. But it's so much work,” he added.

The singer continued, “I had a lot of emotional distress when I was starting my career in Korea. I was suffering from symptoms of anxiety and depression.”

Interestingly, the crooner also informed how the record label warned him not to seek therapy because this would impact his music career.

Nam added that this whole experience has helped him understand the significance of mental health which is why he developed this app to make this industry inclusive.