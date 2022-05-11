 
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s titles change as they land in Scotland: Details

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on a two-day visit to Scotland after landing in the country on Wednesday, however, they aren’t known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge there.

According to People magazine, when William and Kate married each other in 2011, they were bestowed with not just one, but three different royal titles, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

These titles include Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus, and by virtue of being married, the same titles also apply to Kate.

In keeping with their other titles, both Prince William and Kate drop their most-used title of Duke and Duchess when they are in Scotland, and instead go by the Scottish title of Earl and Countess of Strathearn! 

